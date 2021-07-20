Other States

Three killed in cloudburst

Three members of a family, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed while one person was reportedly missing after a cloudburst hit two adjacent villages in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, officials said on Monday.

Those killed in the incident that took place on Sunday night in Mandav village were identified as Madhuri Devi (36), Ritu Devi (32) and her three-year-old daughter Trishvi, Uttarkashi's Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said, adding that all the bodies have been recovered.

One person is reported to be missing after the cloudburst in neighbouring Kankrari village.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 1:00:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-killed-in-cloudburst/article35416640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY