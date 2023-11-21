ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in accident involving car bearing District Magistrate’s plate in Bihar, one injured

November 21, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Patna

District Magistrate of Madhepura Vijay Prakash Meena could not be contacted on phone and it is not clear whether the District Magistrate was inside the car or not.

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

At least three people, including a woman and a child, were crushed to death by a speeding car which has a plate bearing “DM, Madhepura” on Tuesday morning at National Highway 57 near Purwari Tola under Phulparas police station in Madhubani district of north Bihar. The car was said to be coming from Patna and was on way to Madhepura.

The white colour SUV bearing number BR- 43E0005had a legible plate ‘DM-Madhepura’ inscribed on it. Eyewitnesses said the speeding car first hit a woman and then her child and after that it crushed a labourer working on road maintenance work. All three died on the spot while, another injured person was admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

District Magistrate of Madhepura Vijay Prakash Meena could not be contacted on phone.

The deceased were identified as Gudia Devi, 28, her seven-year old daughter and labourer Ashok Shah. The injured laborer is Raju Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear whether the District Magistrate was inside the car or not. However, after the accident the villagers at the site while speaking to presspersons alleged that the DM along with a bodyguard and the driver was in the car but fled from the spot on a motorcycle. Later, the Madhubani district administration removed the car from the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar / road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US