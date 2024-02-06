GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed as overloaded tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur

The accident took place late on February 4 evening when about 30 people of a village were going to visit a templem police said

February 06, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani

At least three people, including one minor, died and more than 20 people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, police said on February 5. 

According to the police, the accident took place late on February 4 evening when about 30 people of a village were going to visit a temple, Jatashankar Dham. 

Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Tiwari, Kishangarh Police Station In-charge, told The Hindu that the deceased were identified as Shyamlal Patel, 60, Gaurishankar Patel, 54, and Anshul Patel, 8. 

Mr. Tiwari said that all the people hailed from a village in neighbouring Patna district. He said that the driver lost control over the vehicle resulting in the accident. 

An FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279, 337, 304A, and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act Section 184 has been filed against the tractor driver, Mr. Tiwari said, adding that action will also be taken against the vehicle owner in case they do not have the proper documents or are found to be involved in any kind of violation. 

Shashank Jain, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bijawar, said that while the majority of the injured had been discharged after treatment at the local community health centre (CHC), at least 11 people were taken to Chhatarpur District Hospital on February 4 night. 

Mr. Tiwari said that four patients were in serious condition and were further referred to Gwalior. 

Meanwhile, Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur, said that the police and administration have increased the inspection of overloaded vehicles or using commercial vehicles for passenger purposes. 

“We have issued necessary directions to take actions against anybody who violates the traffic rules. We will also create awareness against using tractors or other commercial vehicles this way in rural areas,” said Mr. Sanghi.

