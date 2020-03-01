Three killed as NTPC trains collide in Madhya Pradesh

Three persons were killed when two trains of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) collided in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning.
“The persons were operating one of the trains carrying coal from NCL mines to an NTPC plant in Rihand Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, when another train coming from the opposite direction collided into it around 5 a.m.,” District Collector K.V.S. Choudary said.
While the trapped bodies had been recovered from the spot, the tracks, meant only for coal transport, were being cleared of carriages using cranes and trucks, he added. Families of the deceased may get compensation by the NTPC
The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. “The NTPC is investigating the matter,” said Mr. Choudary.
