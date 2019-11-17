Three killed as boiler explodes in Bihar

Three persons were killed and as many injured after the boiler of a plant exploded in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when the boiler of the plant of an NGO at Bangra Nagar panchayat area exploded while workers were preparing mid-day meal to be supplied to schools, Sugauli Police Station SHO Rohit Kumar said.

Sugauli Circle Officer Gyan Prakash said the NGO was engaged in supplying mid-day meal in government schools, after preparing the food at its centralised plant. The injured have been admitted to the local primary health centre, Mr. Prakash said, adding one of them was later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.