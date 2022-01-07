Other States

Three JeM militants killed in Budgam encounter: police

Security personnels stand guard near encounter site where three JeM terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter, in Budgam on January 7, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with the security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam on Friday, taking the toll of slain militants to 11 this year so far.

“All the three killed terrorists were affiliated to the JeM . So far one [slain militant] identified is Waseem of Srinagar city. Three AK-56 rifles were recovered,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He said with Waseem's killing in the Budgam encounter, only one terrorist recruit from Srinagar is left now.

The trio was trapped on Thursday night in Zolwa Kralpora in Chadoora area of Budgam during a joint operation of the police, the Army and the CRPF. The operation continued throughout the night.

“A total of 11 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year so far,” IGP Kumar said.


