Three IS members held in Kashmir: NIA

They are using cyberspace to propagate inciting material, it says

Three members of the IS were arrested in the Kashmir valley, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Monday.

“Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of the IS and have been using the cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine, Voice of Hind (VOH),” a NIA spokesman said.

At least seven locations were raided in the Valley on Sunday in a case pertaining to “the conspiracy of the IS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth to wage violent jihad against the Indian state”.

The arrested youth were identified as Umar Nisar from Magray Mohalla, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat from Gori Mohalla and Rameez Ahmad Lone from Chak Achabal (all in Anantnag).

“Examination of the arrested accused led to searches on July 12 at two more locations in Anantnag district, in which a number of digital devices and other materials have been seized. Investigation continues,” the spokesman said.

The NIA on Sunday claimed it recovered a large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with IS logo during the raids in the Valley.