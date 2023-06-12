Three injured in fresh gunfight in violence-hit Manipur

June 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Imphal

Three persons were injured in a gunfight between village volunteers and a group of militants at Khamenlok area situated on the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts of ethnic violence hit Manipur on June 12, police said.

The three were admitted to a hospital in Imphal where the condition of one is stated to be critical.

Sporadic firing continued for some time, as additional forces were sent there to bring the situation under control, police said.

No major incidents of violence were reported in the past three days.

Meanwhile, an Army official said a bridge at Leitanpokpi in Imphal East district was made serviceable by the force after it was damaged by miscreants last month.

The repaired bridge now facilitates fast transportation of relief material to Leitanpokpi, Champai and Pukhao Phurju localities, the official said.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

