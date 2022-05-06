Three IEDs found in Jharkhand’s west Singhbhum district

PTI May 06, 2022 13:43 IST

The district armed police and CRPF found the IEDs in Banragada forest in Karaikela police station area on May 5

Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in a forest in Jharkhand's west Singhbhum district, police said on May 6. “Acting on a tip-off, the district armed police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) found the IEDs in Banragada forest in Karaikela police station area on May 5,” they said. “The can-bombs, which weighed around 5kg each, were defused by CRPF’s bomb disposal squad on the spot,” they added. “A case was registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act,” police said, adding, “The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by Naxals.”



