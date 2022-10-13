Three IEDs found in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban

“Six packets of explosives, 49 rounds of assorted ammunition, one each safety fuse, battery and detonator and 20 metres electric wire were also recovered from the bag,” officials said.

PTI Ramban/Jammu
October 13, 2022 13:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found stuffed in a bag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, with officials saying on October 13 that a possible plan by terrorists to carry out explosions in the district has been averted.

“Photographs of three bridges were also found along with the explosives suggesting that they were apparently on the target of the terrorists who abandoned the bag,” they said.

“The bag was found lying in Bashra-Dharam forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by a joint search party of the Army and police late Wednesday night,” they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Six packets of explosives, 49 rounds of assorted ammunition, one each safety fuse, battery and detonator and 20 metres electric wire were also recovered from the bag,” they said.

The officials said the search was launched in the area following inputs about suspicious movement of some people in the area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

No arrests were made during the operation, they said, adding that a bomb disposal squad opened the bag on Thursday morning and found the three IEDs. A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app