Three hurt in blast at ordnance factory Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district

At least three persons were injured in a blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Friday, according to the police. The incident took place around 9.45 a.m. at the factory in Varangaon.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Jalgaon town and are undergoing treatment, he said.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to ascertained, he said, adding that the police are in the process of registering the case.

Ordnance factories manufacture armaments for the Indian Armed Forces.

Nov 23, 2019

