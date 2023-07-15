Centre notifies transfer of 3 HC judges who expressed reservations to SC Collegium

July 15, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre on July 15 notified the transfers of three High Court judges within a couple of days of the Supreme Court Collegium refusing their separate requests to stay put or move to a nearby State.

Delhi High Court judge, Justice Gaurang Kanth, has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Manoj Bajaj, has been shifted to the Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court judge, Dinesh Kumar Singh, has been moved to the Kerala High Court.

While Justice Kanth and Singh had written separate letters to the Collegium for a transfer to a neighbouring State, Justice Bajaj wanted to stay back in Punjab and Haryana High Court

However, the apex court body did not relent. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud stood firm by its July 5 recommendations to transfer these judges.

In its July 12 resolution, the Collegium reiterated that its proposals to transfer the three judges were for the better administration of justice.

Justice Kanth urged a transfer to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan or any other neighbouring States instead of Calcutta High Court. Even the Delhi High Court Bar Association had intervened against the transfer of the judge.

Justice Singh too had requested the Collegium to change its mind about shifting him to Kerala. He said any nearby State like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan would do.

Refusing to budge in all three cases, the Collegium had said it gave “thoughtful consideration” and did not find any merit in the requests.

