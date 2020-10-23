Three held for rape in U.P.

Image for representational purpose only.

LUCKNOW

23 October 2020 18:10 IST

Victim was returning from religious festival

Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman while she was returning home after attending a religious event in Mahoba, in southern Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged against the three men.

SP Mahoba Arun Kumar Srivastava said three accused named in the police complaint were arrested and are being questioned. The incident took place on Thursday in a village in the Panwari area of the Bundelkhand district.

The girl was allegedly abducted by the three while she was returning from a puja pandal, said local reports. The accused persons belong to the same village, said police.

Tweeting about the incident, Congress Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the Yogi Adityanath-led State government had failed in providing security to women.

“The CM should stop hollow talks,” Mr. Lallu said.