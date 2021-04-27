Three held for abducting ONGC workers in Assam

Constable among arrested, 2 on the run

The Assam police on Monday said they have arrested three persons, including a constable, for their alleged involvement in the abduction of three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited on April 21.

Basanta Buragohain, a constable with the 25th Assam Police (ONGC) Battalion, was arrested from his Sadiya residence in Tinsukia district. The two others arrested have been identified as Biraj Chetia of Banipur in Dibrugarh district and Rahul Mohan of Sepon in Sivasagar district.

Two other policemen, who were deployed at the ONGC’s workover rig at Lakwa in Charaideo district, are said to be absconding. Members of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) had abducted the three employees from the rig site.

“In connection with the abduction of 3 ONGC employees..., three persons have been arrested so far who are found...,” tweeted Assam’s Director-General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.