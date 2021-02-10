Three firms to prepare Ayodhya development blueprint

A Canada-based firm and a firm from Delhi are among the three selected to chalk out the blueprint of the master plan for Ayodhya.
CP Kukreja Architects along with Canada-based infrastructure consultants Lea Associates and the L&T will work out the blueprint of town planning, transport, traffic, infrastructure, finance, economy, heritage, tourism, urban design and renewable resources, said Vishal Singh, vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority.
They will work in conjunction to prepare the vision document, implementation strategy & infrastructure development plan.
The CP Kukreja Architects is ranked among the top 100 architects in the world and top five in Asia, the firm said in a statement.
The firms will conduct a survey of Ayodhya, evaluate demand, identify stakeholders and hold consultations before tabling the vision document, which will encapsulate an integrated infrastructure plan for complete city, while keeping untouched its intrinsic religious character, the firm said.
The detailed project report, cost outlay of the 1,200-acre Smart Ayodhya and its rollout would be finalised by them.
The development authority had shortlisted eight global firms of which four Indian companies were selected. The evaluation committee of the State government finally selected the consortium.
