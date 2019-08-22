Other States

Three elephants killed in Odisha

Three elephants were killed after a truck hit a herd in the national highway in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday night.

Three elephants were killed after a truck hit a herd in the national highway in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred when a herd of 10 elephants were crossing NHH-20

Three wild elephants were killed in a road accident involving a passenger bus and a truck on a national highway in Odisha’s Keonjhar district early on Thursday.

According to forest officials, the accident occurred when a herd of 10 elephants were crossing NH-20 at around 2 a.m. near Balijodi village under the Ghatagaon forest range. While a female elephant and her one-year-old calf died on the spot, another female elephant, died during treatment.

While the truck skidded off the road, the bus sped away. The bus was later located near Barbil town in the district and the driver was taken into custody.

