Three doctors convicted under PCPNDT Act

A court here sentenced three doctors to three years in jail in a 2009 sex-determination and female foeticide case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Prachi Patel on Monday convicted Sushma Trivedi, Sandhya Tiwari and S.K. Shrivastava under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, public prosecutor Ritesh Goyal said.

₹5,000 fine

The doctors were given three years’ imprisonment and the court slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on two of them — Sandhya Tiwari and S.K. Shrivastava — for running clinics without legal permission, he said.

Mr. Goyal said a Delhi-based social organisation called Beti Bachao Samiti had conducted a sting operation separately on these three doctors in May 2009. In the sting operation, these doctors agreed to carry out sex-determination and female foeticide procedures in their clinics, he said.

The organisation approached the District Collector with the recording of the sting operation, who directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer to file a case against the three under the PCPNDT Act, he said. The court found them guilty under section 23 of the PCPNDT Act.