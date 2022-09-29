Three doctors booked for raping woman in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

One of the doctors asked the woman to visit him at his hospital on August 10

PTI Basti
September 29, 2022 15:06 IST

Photo used for illustration purpose. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Police have registered a case of gang rape against three doctors of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, an official said on September 29.

A doctor posted at Kaili Hospital in Basti Sadar Kotwali befriended the girl from Lucknow on social media, Circle Officer (City) Alok Prasad said.

Also Read | India lodged average 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021: NCRB data

He asked the woman to visit him at his hospital on August 10. He then took her to his hostel room where he and two colleagues allegedly raped her, Mr. Prasad said.

A case was registered at Sadar Kotwali on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava.

Uttar Pradesh
sexual assault & rape
crime

