Three die as truck runs into marriage procession in Odisha

An allegedly inebriated driver ran his truck into a marriage procession in Odisha. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Three persons were crushed to death when an allegedly inebriated driver ran his truck into a marriage procession in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pandripani area of Malkangiri. Shiv Khemundu, father of the groom and the Sarpanch of Pandripani, died on the spot.

The others who died were a drummer and a youth identified as Santosh Kumar Sahu who was riding a bike. Five other persons with critical injuries were rushed to Malkangiri District Headquarter Hospital after preliminary treatment at the Pandripani health centre.

The truck driver was beaten up by members of the marriage party. Police seized the truck and arrested the driver.


