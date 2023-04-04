ADVERTISEMENT

Three die while cleaning a sewer line in Gujarat

April 04, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

State government informed Legislative Assembly that 11 sanitation workers died similarly in different parts of Gujarat, in last two years

The Hindu Bureau

Three sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gases, while cleaning a sewer line without any safety gear, in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

This is the second such incident where workers have died of asphyxiation in drainage, in two weeks.

Earlier, two persons had died in Rajkot similarly.

Two more workers were hospitalised after they breathed in toxic gases, in an attempt to pull their colleagues out from the sewer at Dahej village in the district, said R.B. Vasava, social welfare officer.

After the incident, police lodged a case against the contractor who had engaged the labourers to clear the drainage line without providing safety gears.

Recently, the State government informed the Legislative Assembly that 11 sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning sewers in different parts of the State, in the last two years.

Accordingly, seven persons died between January 2021 and January 2022; four lost their lives between January 2022 and January 2023, Gujarat Social and Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya said in the State Assembly.

