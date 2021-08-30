Three die as train runs over them in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:

30 August 2021 09:33 IST

Three persons died while four others escaped narrowly when a train hit a group of labourers near Haladiapadar railway level crossing, on the outskirts of Odisha’s Berhampur city late on Sunday evening.

The identities of deceased labourers were yet to be ascertained. They were walking along the railway track around 11 p.m. on Sunday when the Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar down train ran over them.

Three persons died instantly. Though on-duty railway employees detained the four others, they fled in order to avoid entanglement in police case. The government railway police are investigating the circumstances under which the accident took place.

