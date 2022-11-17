  1. EPaper
Three detained in connection with blast on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were upset as they were not given compensation or a job after their land was acquired by Indian Railways and Hindustan Zinc Limited

November 17, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Police personnel investigate after an explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track in Udaipur on November 13, 2022.

Police personnel investigate after an explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track in Udaipur on November 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track, a police official said on .

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were upset as they were not given compensation or a job after their land was acquired by Indian Railways and Hindustan Zinc Limited.

"Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained. Another person from whom they purchased the explosive has also been detained," Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) ADG Ashok Rathore told reporters.

The accused have been identified as Dhool Chand Meena and Prakash Meena. The juvenile is 17 years old. The other accused in the case is Ankush Suvalka, who sold the explosives, he said.

