Three-day monsoon session of Jharkhand assembly concludes

Ranchi

23 September 2020 10:52 IST

Senior BJP legislator and former minister C.P. Singh accused the state government of not making proper arrangements for treatment of the virus affected citizens.

The three-day monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly ended on Tuesday after a discussion on COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

On completion of a special debate on outbreak of the virus in the state, Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto adjourned the House sine die.

The brief session of the state assembly was convened on September 18 amid surging coronavirus cases.

Advertising

Advertising

On the last day of the session Tuesday, a total eight legislations were passed by the house.

The pre-recess session saw pandemonium created by the opposition members due to which the house was adjourned twice.

As the question hour started, members of the main opposition BJP demanded discussion on their adjournment notices on the issues of unemployment and slide in law and order situation in the state.

But, when the speaker did not allow them, the MLAs came near the speaker’s podium and raised anti-government slogans.

Amid din, the speaker told former agriculture minister Randhir Singh that the house can’t run like this on which the BJP legislator said it would function like this only, prompting the chair to comment “goondagardi (rowdism) will not be allowed inside the house.”

Singh was later taken out of the house by the marshals.

The BJP members pointed to the Jharkhand High Court on Monday cancelling the process of recruitment of over 9000 high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts of the state and blamed the state government for this.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the previous saffron party government had taken many decisions which the constitution did not permit and added the incumbent government is paying for it.

At the end, the house took up a special debate on COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Senior BJP legislator and former minister C.P. Singh accused the state government of not making proper arrangements for treatment of the virus affected citizens.

“While, the infected people are not getting bed in the hospitals, the state government has provided Director’s bungalow to jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in RIMS where he is holding political meetings,” he alleged.

Health minister Banna Gupta dismissed the opposition charge.