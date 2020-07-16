Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb COVID-19 spread

A three-day lockdown with stricter provisions will be enforced in Goa from Friday in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
Besides, there will be a “Janata Curfew” in the State from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day with effect from Wednesday, till August 10, he told reporters.
Only people associated with essential services and those having medical emergencies will be allowed to move out during the curfew and lockdown.
Mr. Sawant said COVID-19 cases are increasing in the State, and that people are not wearing mask and not following the physical distancing guidelines.
He said more than 40,000 people have so far been fined for not wearing mask. “Somewhere, we need to be more strict. There should be awareness and discipline among people.”
The CM said COVID-19 cases in the State are expected to peak in the next few days due to the continued rain. “We are expecting a spike between July 15 and July 20.”
Mr. Sawant also said that COVID-19 care facilities will be set up in all talukas of the coastal State.
