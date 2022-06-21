Three CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush in Odisha

A road opening party came under indiscriminate fire in a remote forested region of Nuapada district

Bodies of three CRPF personnel are seen after they were killed by an Maoist ambush in Odisha on June 21, 2022.

Three personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in an ambush set up by suspected Left Wing Extremists at Bhainsadani in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shishupal Singh, an assistant sub-inspector; Shivlal, ASI; and Dharmendra Kumar Singh, a constable. A few CRPF personnel are reported to have suffered critical injuries. With this ambush, the left wing extremists have made their presence felt after a gap of a few years.

While Shishupal Singh belonged to Lalgari village under Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Shivlal hailed from Paiga village of Mahendragarh district of Haryana. Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh was from Saraya village of Bihar’s Rohtas district.

The three were part of a road opening party. About 1.5 km of Patadhara, a remote forested region of Nuapada district and barely a few kilometers from Chhattisgarh, members of the CPI (Maoist) resorted to indiscriminate firing. According to a CRPF official, about 10 to 12 rounds were fired.

Officials are waiting for details, as the area does not have mobile connectivity. It has not been ascertained if CRPF personnel returned fire.

Areas such as Bhainsadani, Dharambandha, Batibahal and Jamgaon have CRPF deployment. These places are critical to keeping CPI (Maoist) cadres at bay. The left wing extremists often slip into Sunabeda Sanctuary area of Nuapada after perpetrating violence in Chhattisgarh. Besides, Sunabeda is a contiguous forest patch which connected Bargarh and Balangir district of Odisha.