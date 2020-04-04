Three COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh discharged after recovery

Three COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh recovered from the disease and were discharged on Saturday. The number of positive cases has now dropped to 15 from 18.

“We salute the doctors of Chandigarh risking their lives in curing the patients. 3 persons walked away smiling fully cured. Our figure reduced from 18 to 15. Three cheers for doctors,” Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.

Two patients are residents of Chandigarh while one belongs to Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (S.A.S).

One of them is the mother (48) of Chandigarh’s first COVID-19 patient. The second patient is a 22-year-old man with a travel history to Dubai. The third is a 42-year-old man from S.A.S Nagar’s Mohali town. He had recently returned from London and tested positive.