Three COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh discharged after recovery

Three COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh recovered from the disease and were discharged on Saturday. The number of positive cases has now dropped to 15 from 18.
Also read | Delhi hospital treating COVID-19 cases seeks details of staff WhatsApp group admins
“We salute the doctors of Chandigarh risking their lives in curing the patients. 3 persons walked away smiling fully cured. Our figure reduced from 18 to 15. Three cheers for doctors,” Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.
Two patients are residents of Chandigarh while one belongs to Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (S.A.S).
One of them is the mother (48) of Chandigarh’s first COVID-19 patient. The second patient is a 22-year-old man with a travel history to Dubai. The third is a 42-year-old man from S.A.S Nagar’s Mohali town. He had recently returned from London and tested positive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.