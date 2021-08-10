Three civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in Shopian

At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a grenade was thrown at the security forces in the busy Hari Singh High Street, which was bustling with shoppers.

“The grenade exploded on the road. At least three civilians suffered minor injuries. They were shifted to hospital,” the officials said.

Reinforcements of security forces were rushed to the spot. A search was conducted near the spot but till last reports came in no attacker was arrested.

Earlier in the day, one CRPF jawan was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

An official said militants fired upon a CRPF patrol at Kral Check area of Zainapora hamlet in the district in the morning. One CRPF personnel, identified as constable Ajay Kumar of 178 Battalion, was injured.

“The injured has been shifted to nearby hospital,” officials said.

Militants carried out four attacks in the past four days in the Kashmir valley, which left one policeman and two BJP leaders, both grassroots representatives, dead.