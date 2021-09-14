Three civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Srinagar:

14 September 2021 13:52 IST

An official said the militants tossed a grenade at a police party but missed the target.

Three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday.

An official said the militants tossed a grenade at a police party but missed the target.

“The grenade exploded on the road. Three civilians were injured in the attack,” an official said.

Advertising

Advertising

All of them suffered splinter injuries, officials said.

This is the third attack by militants in the past three days.