Three children abducted, murdered in Bulandshahr

Three children were brutally murdered and their bodies were dumped in a tubewell reservoir in a cane field in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. There were blood stains all over the field and prima facie it looks like the children were abducted at night, tortured to death and abandoned in the tubewell.

The deceased were between 8 and 10 years old. They were abducted from a marriage home in Bulandshahr's Faisalabad area on Friday night. The motive is yet to be ascertained but the police are suspecting an ongoing family rivalry behind the gruesome murders.

Salempur police station in-charge Avdhesh Awasthi said that the bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigation is on.

The police said that the children had gone missing from a marriage home in the locality.

The incident has triggered tension in the area and a heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.