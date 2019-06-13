Three brothers get life term in UP’s Muthber village murder case

A special CBI court on Thursday sentenced three brothers to life in prison for killing a 17-year-old girl five years ago.

Special Judge Vinayak Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1.30 lakh each on the convicts – Rohtash, Sunil and Lalit – after holding them guilty under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were directed to pay ₹1.50 lakh and ₹50,000 to the girl’s parents Suresh Pal and Anita, respectively.

Public prosecutor Darshan Singh said due to a land dispute, the assailants barged into the girl’s house in Muthber village under the Bhorakala police station and attacked her parents in March 2014.

As the assailants fired upon her parents, the girl came in between and sustained gunshot injuries.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries, said Singh.

Initially, Rohtash, who was also allegedly involved in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, had managed to evade arrest.

Another suspect, Praveen, was given a clean chit during the investigation.