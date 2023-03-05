ADVERTISEMENT

Three back-to-back earthquakes jolt Uttarkashi

March 05, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Uttarkashi

Many residents in Uttarkashi were awakened by the quake as kitchen utensils began falling on the ground and window panes and doors began to rattle

PTI

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two consecutive tremors shook Uttarkashi in the early hours of Sunday, a district disaster management official said.

The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 12.45 a.m., was in Siror forest in Bhatwari area of the district, the district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said.

The two other tremors followed soon but were too mild to be recorded locally, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Many residents were awakened by the quake as kitchen utensils began falling on the ground and window panes and doors began to rattle, forcing them to run out of their homes in panic, Mr. Patwal said.

They spent almost the entire night outside their homes in fear, the official said.

However, there was no report of any damage to life and property from anywhere in the district, Mr. Patwal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US