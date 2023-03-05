HamberMenu
Three back-to-back earthquakes jolt Uttarkashi

Many residents in Uttarkashi were awakened by the quake as kitchen utensils began falling on the ground and window panes and doors began to rattle

March 05, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Uttarkashi

PTI

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two consecutive tremors shook Uttarkashi in the early hours of Sunday, a district disaster management official said.

The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 12.45 a.m., was in Siror forest in Bhatwari area of the district, the district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said.

The two other tremors followed soon but were too mild to be recorded locally, he said.

Many residents were awakened by the quake as kitchen utensils began falling on the ground and window panes and doors began to rattle, forcing them to run out of their homes in panic, Mr. Patwal said.

They spent almost the entire night outside their homes in fear, the official said.

However, there was no report of any damage to life and property from anywhere in the district, Mr. Patwal said.

