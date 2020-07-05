Other States

Three babies born to Manipur women in quarantine centres

For representational purpose only.

For representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The two boys were named Immanuel Quarantino and Kovida and the girl Kovina.

At least three women who are lodged in the quarantine centres in Kangpokpi district in Manipur have given birth to three healthy babies, officials said on Sunday.

A boy was born on May 31 in the quarantine centre at Immanuel schoolat Haipi in the district. The second, a girl, was born on July 1. The last one born on July 3 in the Tumnoupoki quarantine centre was also a boy. Several persons in the centres said that the babies came as a great relief amid their monotonous life of quarantine.

Most of the inmates were gripped by fear and tension as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing everyday.

Doctors, nurses and other paramedics named the first boy Immanuel Quarantino. The girl was named Kovina and the last boy Kovida.

Sources from at the quarantine centres say all the three babies are doing well.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 11:25:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-babies-born-to-manipur-women-in-quarantine-centres/article31993323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY