Three arrested in Hapur gang-rape case

Ghaziabad

27 February 2021 16:40 IST

Following a brief encounter, the accused received bullet injures and two policemen were also injured

Three persons were arrested on Saturday morning in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman after a brief encounter, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Chhotu, Aqil, and Akash of Galand village of Pilakhwa town of Hapur.

The woman was raped on Wednesday night when she was returning from work in Ghaziabad to her residence in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Neeraj Jadaun, SP, Hapur, said the police had received information that some suspects have gathered in an auto near Hindalpur village in Dhaulana area of the disttrict. “When the police reached the spot, they fired at the team. The police returned fire and arrested the three accused.”

He said the accused have received bullet injures in the lower limbs. Two policemen were also injured in the encounter.

“We have recovered the auto that was used in the crime, three country-made pistols, the mobile and clothes of the victim,” said Sarvesh Misra, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hapur, adding the victim had identified the accused through photos.

He said Ankit, who planned the crime, had a criminal record in the neighbouring Masuri Police Station of Ghaziabad. “He is a habitual offender. During questioning, he admitted that he has committed at least three similar crimes in the past, but it seems they went unreported because the victims didn’t lodge a complaint,” said Mr Mishra.

Describing their modus operandi, the official said, they used to target women who took autos in the late evening. “They would abduct them and play loud music to drown their cries for help, After the crime, they would make them sit in an auto and drop them on the highway.”

After the encounter, section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Section 3/25 of Arms Act have been added to the FIR lodged under sections 376D, 364 (abducting in order to murder), 392 (robbery), and 411 of IPC.