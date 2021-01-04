Three arrested in Ghaziabad crematorium roof collapse case; contractor still absconding

Ghaziabad

04 January 2021 11:11 IST

Three persons were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the crematorium roof collapse case in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Ghaziabad Police have arrested executive officer of the municipality Niharika Singh, along with junior engineer Chandrapal and supervisor Ashish. Contractor Ajay Tyagi is absconding.

They were booked under different Sections of Indian Penal Code, including 304 for causing death by negligence on Sunday evening on the complaint of the son of a deceased.

Mr. Tyagi was given the contract to renovate the crematorium two months back for ₹55 lakh by the Muradnagar municipality.

Twenty-five people died and at least 15 were injured when the roof of a gallery at the crematorium collapsed on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for a report from the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and ADG of Meerut Zone on the incident.