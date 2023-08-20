HamberMenu
Three arrested in double murder case in U.P.'s Sitapur

August 20, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Sitapur

PTI

Three people have been arrested here in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a double murder case, the police said on Sunday.

On Friday, Abbas and his wife, Kamrul Nisha, were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks allegedly by their neighbours in Rajeypur village.

The arrests were made on Saturday, the police said and added that the couple had died on the spot.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that a few years ago, Abbas's son had eloped with a girl, following which a case had been registered and he was sent to jail.

He was released from jail a few days ago, and its suspected that it was then that the accused had planned to attack the family, the officer said.

On the Friday incident, Mr. Mishra said a case was registered against five people at the Hargaon police station. Three of them — Shailendra Jaiswal, Pallu and Amarnath — were arrested on Saturday, he said, adding that a search is underway for the others.

