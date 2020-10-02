Three arrested for smashing head of Dalit girl in UP’s Bhadohi

LUCKNOW

The Bhadohi police on Friday said it has arrested three persons on charges of allegedly smashing the head of a Dalit girl with bricks and killing her.

The 14-year-old was found murdered with her head smashed with a brick in Gopiganj area in eastern Uttar Pradesh (around 260 km from Lucknow) and was also suspected to have been raped, police said on Thursday.

Police is waiting for the autopsy report to issue a confirmation about sexual assault.

According to the police, an old animosity between the family of the girl and the accused was behind the murder. On September 28, the accused had threatened to destroy them and abused the victim’s family, said the police.

When she went to the fields to answer the call of nature on October 1, the accused found her alone and murdered her, said police.

The arrested persons were identified as Kundan, Collector and Prince.