Three arrested for selling cars through forged papers

Seven cars seized from the accused

The Delhi police has arrested three members of a gang for allegedly selling luxury cars to buyers using forged documents

Seven cars were seized from the possession of accused — Rajeev Kumar (34), Vaibhav Rana (21) and Vijender Rana (51) — who operated in the Delhi-NCR region and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Fake bank NOC

The gang got the cars financed through different banks using dummy applicants and later sold them to buyers after getting the vehicles cleared from transport authorities on forged NOCs of bank from where the vehicles were financed.

On August 2, a complaint was received from one of the private banks about two cars financed by them to two persons and alleged that it came to their knowledge that the hypothecation of the bank had been removed from registration certificate of both the vehicles after making false representations and on the basis of forge documents submitted in the RTO, according to the police.

During the course of the investigation, local intelligence was developed and through technical surveillance three men, who were part of a gang, were arrested. At their instance seven vehicles were seized, a senior police officer said.