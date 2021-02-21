Other States

Three arrested for killing Congress leader in Punjab

Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in murder case of a Congress leader in Punjab’s Faridkot, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

The officer said that Gurlal Singh Bhullar (34), president of the Faridkot district Youth Congress was shot dead in on Thursday evening when he was standing near his car at Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot district.

“Acting on tip off, we raided a location in Haryana and held three persons who were a part of a gang. Two more persons are absconding in the case. They have shared the details of the developments in case with Punjab Police,” the officer added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2021 11:22:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-arrested-for-killing-congress-leader-in-punjab/article33893748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY