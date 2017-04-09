Three arrested for Jharkhand lynching

Police have arrested three accused persons in the incident in which a 19-year-old boy from a minority community was beaten to death in the Gumla district of Jharkhand, allegedly over his love affair with a Hindu girl. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night.

Altogether six persons are named as accused in the incident. “We have already arrested three named accused persons in the case and sent them to jail on Friday. We will arrest the other three, who are absconding, very soon, hopefully by tonight,” Chandan Kumar Jha, Gumla Superintendent of Police told The Hindu over phone.

‘No communal angle’

He denied that there was any communal angle into the incident as “it was just the fallout of a love affair”. The arrests were made on the basis of leads provided by the girl during police questioning, said the officer.

Mohammed Shalik, 19, was beaten brutally late on Wednesday night when he was spotted with his girlfriend, 15, belonging to Hindu community. Both were said to be in relationship for over a year. However, on seeing Mohammed Shalik with the girl, her family members and some locals allegedly tied him with a pole and lynched him near Soso Mor under the Gumla police station.

Mr. Shalik had reportedly came to drop the girl off near her home on Wednesday night. He was caught by the family members and some locals who brutally beaten him in front of the girl.

When Mohammed Shalik did not return home, his family members enquired about his whereabouts from his friends.

They later found him in a serious condition at Soso Mor and rushed him to a local hospital in Gumla but he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, said the Gumla police.