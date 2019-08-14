Three arrested for attack on Rae Bareli Congress MLA

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the attack on Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli.

Ms. Singh was attacked in May while she was going to participate in a no-confidence motion against zilla-panchayat head Awadesh Singh. Other panchayat members were also part of the convoy when unidentified persons attacked it.

Ms. Singh received injuries after her car overturned in the incident.

Mr. Awadesh is the brother of Dinesh Singh, Congress MLC who rebelled and contested the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli against Sonia Gandhi on a BJP ticket in 2019. He, however, lost.

The three arrested were identified as Awadesh Kumar, Rohit Singh and Jitendra Singh by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police.

Carrying a bounty each of ₹25,000, the three were arrested near the Ambedkar Park in Lucknow, the STF said.