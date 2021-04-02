Three arrested for assault on couple in U.P.

Bareilly

02 April 2021 23:34 IST

Three persons have been arrested after a video of them allegedly beating up an unmarried couple sitting in a shop in a village here surfaced on social media, police said on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Agarwal said that the incident took place in Rithaura village on Wednesday.

After the video surfaced on social media, the woman’s brother registered a complaint, following which three men, identified as Manoj, Pankaj and Ajay, all residents of Rithaura area, were arrested.

Advertising

Advertising

An FIR was registered in Hafizganj police station under the IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult).