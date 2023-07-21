ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested following scuffle at Sheshnag camp of Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police

July 21, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Srinagar

The Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, said some people have uploaded a misleading and video on social media claiming stones were thrown at pilgrims

PTI

Ponies carry pilgrims at MG Top on their way to the holy cave shrine through Pahalgam route, during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J&K, Friday, July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a scuffle at the Sheshnag base camp of the Amarnath Yatra last week which led to minor injuries to a few pilgrims and ponywallas, police have said.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said some people have uploaded a misleading and baseless video on social media claiming stones were thrown at pilgrims.

Taking cognisance of the matter an FIR has been registered," he said.

Sheshnag is situated on the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"On July 15 at Sheshnag, there was a scuffle among ponywallas which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas and a few pilgrims. The situation was immediately brought under control," the ADGP said on Twitter.

He said a case has been registered at Pahalgam police station and three accused have been arrested.

The public is advised not to pay any heed to rumours. Jammu and Kashmir Police has and will always be committed to providing safety and security of the pilgrims and ensuring a peaceful yatra, Mr. Kumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US