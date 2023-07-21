HamberMenu
Three arrested following scuffle at Sheshnag camp of Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police

The Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, said some people have uploaded a misleading and video on social media claiming stones were thrown at pilgrims

July 21, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Ponies carry pilgrims at MG Top on their way to the holy cave shrine through Pahalgam route, during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J&K, Friday, July 14, 2023.

Ponies carry pilgrims at MG Top on their way to the holy cave shrine through Pahalgam route, during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J&K, Friday, July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a scuffle at the Sheshnag base camp of the Amarnath Yatra last week which led to minor injuries to a few pilgrims and ponywallas, police have said.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said some people have uploaded a misleading and baseless video on social media claiming stones were thrown at pilgrims.

Taking cognisance of the matter an FIR has been registered," he said.

Sheshnag is situated on the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"On July 15 at Sheshnag, there was a scuffle among ponywallas which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas and a few pilgrims. The situation was immediately brought under control," the ADGP said on Twitter.

He said a case has been registered at Pahalgam police station and three accused have been arrested.

The public is advised not to pay any heed to rumours. Jammu and Kashmir Police has and will always be committed to providing safety and security of the pilgrims and ensuring a peaceful yatra, Mr. Kumar added.

