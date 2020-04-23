Three Army personnel test positive in Vadodara

Three Army personnel tested positive to COVID-19 in Vadodara, Army sources said on Thursday.
As per the initial findings, an ATM looks to be the source of the infection as they all had withdrawn money from it on the same day, the sources said adding medical protocols were initiated and close contacts have been quarantined.
So far there have been nine positive cases in the Army.
