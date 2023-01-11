HamberMenu
Three army personnel killed in J&K’s Kupwara after vehicle skids off snowy track, falls into gorge

The incident took place when a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Ranks (OR) officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow-laden track

January 11, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir)

ANI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three Indian Army personnel were killed in an accident while conducting a regular operational task in the forward area of Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on January 11, 2023. According to the Army, the incident took place when a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Ranks (OR) officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow-laden track.

The Chinar corps of the Army, in a tweet, said the mortal remains of the soldiers have been retrieved. "Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow. @NorthernComd_IA" the Chinar Corps tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

