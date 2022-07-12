Three accused in Udaipur tailor murder case sent to NIA custody

Four others were remanded in judicial custody till August 1

A special CBI court, designated as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, in Jaipur on Tuesday sent three accused in the Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder case to further NIA custody till July 16. Four others were remanded in judicial custody till August 1. All the seven accused were produced in the court amid heavy security.

The court had earlier remanded the accused in the NIA custody till Tuesday. The two prime accused, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, who had allegedly slit the throat of Kanhaiya Lal, were arrested within a few hours of the crime on June 28. Another accused, Farhad Sheikh, arrested later on charges of conspiring with them, was sent to the NIA custody for four days along with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four others, identified as Mohammed Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Mohsin Khan and Asif Hussain, were sent to judicial custody till August 1. They were arrested on different dates on the suspicion of taking part in the conspiracy, planning and execution of the horrific murder, which had led to a nationwide outrage.