Threat perception behind Prateek Hajela’s transfer?

The bureaucracy in Assam had an inkling that Prateek Hajela would be shifted after the retirement of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in November, if not after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) on August 31. On Friday, a Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Mr. Gogoi ordered the inter-cadre transfer of Mr. Hajela to Madhya Pradesh on deputation for the maximum period permissible under the rules.

This was because Mr. Hajela, the State NRC Coordinator and Principal Secretary Home, was allegedly under pressure from the BJP-led coalition government for handling an ‘expensive’ Supreme Court-monitored exercise to produce a “faulty list that left out genuine Indians and included illegal immigrants.”

Indigenous organisations too panned him after the final NRC excluded the names of 19.06 lakh of the total of 3.3 crore applicants. They were unhappy with the trimming of the rejected list from over 41 lakh published in the complete draft in July 2018.

“I cannot tell you the reason for the order. But M.P. is my home State, and I am grateful to the Supreme Court for the experience of handling a massive, complicated exercise that was never done before,” Mr. Hajela told The Hindu.

Colleagues in the bureaucracy said a reason behind his transfer could be the threat perception.