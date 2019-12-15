Thrash Rahul Gandhi in public: Savarkar’s grandson tells Uddhav Thackeray

V.D. Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on December 15 appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to “thrash” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in public for “insulting” the late Hindutva icon.

Mr. Ranjit Savarkar was referring to the comments made by Mr. Gandhi at a public rally in Delhi on December 14.

Addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally, Mr. Gandhi rejected the BJP’s demand for apology for his “rape in India” barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar, and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

On December 15 evening, Mr. Ranjit Savarkar reminded Mr. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square.

“Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly alleged that my grandfather had apologised to the British, which is not true. My grandfather had only agreed to the terms and conditions of the British to get freed from jail. He never swore allegiance to the British,” Mr. Ranjit Savarkar said.