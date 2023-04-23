ADVERTISEMENT

Those who try to disturb peace, harmony will face action: Punjab CM Mann on Amritpal's arrest

April 23, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Chandigarh

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the State during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann posted a video message hours after Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police. Videograb: @BhagwantMann/Twitter

Those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on April 23, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested.

Mr. Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the State during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.

"Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days," Mr. Mann said in a video message.

"Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law," he said, adding, "We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics."

"I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days," the Chief Minister said.

ALSO READ
Amritpal Singh's wife, fleeing to U.K., detained at Amritsar airport

Amritpal was arrested in Moga district's Rode village this morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, police said.

He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

